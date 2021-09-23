Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom joins founding members of IAEA's Group of Vienna

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23

Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom National Atomic Company JSC, represented by Chief Executive Officer, Mazhit Sharipov, joined Kazakhstan’s national delegation in attending the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) 65th annual General Conference, held in Vienna from September 20 through 24, Trend reports citing Kazatomprom.

The cornerstone event for the global nuclear community invited presentations, debates, and discussions covering all facets of the sector, from climate and environmental benefits to advances in safety, non-proliferation, and security, to developments in the peaceful uses of new and existing nuclear technologies.

As part of the conference, Sharipov, along with an invited group of nuclear industry leaders and CEOs, joined IAEA Director-General Grossi for the inaugural meeting of the Group of Vienna.

“The Group’s objective is to establish a platform to address current global challenges through the effective and sustainable use of nuclear technologies, by fostering innovation in the nuclear sector,” said Sharipov.

Nuclear power is making a significant contribution to the shift towards clean and modern energy generation, and it can be part of the solution to reducing the impact of climate change. As a reliable and sustainable source of low-carbon energy, it has an important role to play in the increasingly urgent efforts to limit a relentless rise in temperatures causing more frequent extreme weather events.

The founding members will support the IAEA in its mission to accelerate and enhance the contribution of nuclear technologies and atomic energy to meet environmental, social, and economic goals.

The Group of Vienna will meet annually, with the possibility of inviting additional stakeholders depending on the topics to be discussed.

