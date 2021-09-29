Sales at Iran Energy Exchange soar

Oil&Gas 29 September 2021 11:37 (UTC+04:00)
Sales at Iran Energy Exchange soar
Latest
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia to buy pipes via tender Tenders 12:38
Baku shipyard wraps up repair of dry cargo vessel Transport 12:38
Georgia reports 1,929 new cases of COVID-19 for September 29 Georgia 12:33
Natural gas demand to continue growing in medium- to long-term Oil&Gas 12:32
Georgia, Azerbaijan to discuss number of issues during Economic Commission meeting - FM Business 12:32
Georgian PM arrives in Azerbaijan Politics 12:30
Monthly sales of goods at Iran Mercantile Exchange up Finance 12:21
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases investments in fixed assets Finance 12:21
Teva jumps on Louisiana opioid settlement Israel 12:13
Azerbaijan opens bakery in liberated Kalbajar (PHOTO) Society 12:08
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 29 Uzbekistan 12:05
Azerbaijani Nakhchivan's GDP grows in 8M2021 Finance 11:56
Samsung Electronics close to finalising $17 bln Texas chip plant Other News 11:53
Azerbaijan discloses oil prices Oil&Gas 11:52
Lending to Kazakhstan's economy increases Finance 11:44
Plant of energy-efficient building materials opened in Georgian Tbilisi Business 11:43
Sales at Iran Energy Exchange soar Oil&Gas 11:37
Elimination of subsidized foreign exchange rate to increase food prices in Iran - expert Finance 11:36
Iran's Khuzestan Gas Company announces tender to buy feeder Tenders 11:35
South Korea embassy in Azerbaijan announces 2022 Global Scholarship for undergraduate students Society 11:31
Iran gears up to sell electricity at IRENEX Oil&Gas 11:18
Equinor, Rosneft to reduce carbon footprint from joint projects Oil&Gas 11:11
Kazakhstan reports decrease in value of placed deposits Finance 11:09
Kazakhstan shares data on currency transactions for August 2021 Finance 10:54
Iran`s Agriculture Ministry to involve private sector in decision-making process Business 10:54
Upstream to have lion’s share in cumulative investment requirements in oil sector Oil&Gas 10:48
Turkmenistan to join Turkic Council as observer Turkmenistan 10:40
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery opens tender to buy paints Tenders 10:36
Central Bank of Iran unveils amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:33
Ranking of fuel types by demand growth Oil&Gas 10:32
Iranian currency rates for September 29 Finance 10:31
Kazakhstan's Pavlodar petrochemical plant to suspend operations for scheduled repairs Oil&Gas 10:31
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 29 Oil&Gas 10:27
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to create single capital market Finance 10:24
How much could oil producers gain by replacing gas flaring to utilization? Oil&Gas 10:16
OPEC+ to face strong pressure from large oil-consuming countries to put more oil on world market Oil&Gas 10:09
Azerbaijani players achieve first victory at Champions Chess Tour Society 10:06
Traders could push oil price as high as $100/bbl Oil&Gas 10:04
Oil falls for second day as supply-driven rally peters out Oil&Gas 09:52
Peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia to bring peace to entire region - Spokesperson of Turkish president Politics 09:51
Azerbaijan continues road constructions in liberated lands at accelerated pace (PHOTO) Economy 09:44
Wizz Air resumes direct flights between Georgian Kutaisi and Krakow Transport 09:38
Unity of power and people - one of main factors of Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War - archpriest Politics 09:38
COVID-19 cases worldwide down 10% in past week - WHO World 08:55
Japan's ruling party votes for next PM as no clear winner seen Other News 08:33
Azerbaijani army gained victory in Second Karabakh War never seen in Europe in last 30 years – US expert Politics 08:01
10 terrorists gunned down in NW Pakistan's military operation Other News 07:53
New COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan slightly up in 24h Kazakhstan 07:18
Georgia sees decrease in import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey Business 07:10
Israel reports 5,159 new COVID-19 cases Israel 06:38
Saudi Arabia launches strategy to achieve sustainable growth of Asir region Arab World 05:42
Prison riot leaves 24 dead in Ecuador Other News 04:43
DPRK test-fires newly-developed hypersonic missile Other News 03:44
Oil prices decline following 5-day winning streak Oil&Gas 02:46
Activision Blizzard to create $18M fund after harassment lawsuit World 01:53
Spain pledges aid to La Palma as erratic eruption keeps island guessing World 01:19
As fuel pumps remain dry, UK's Johnson says plans in place for supply chains Europe 00:37
Afghan army collapse 'took us all by surprise,' U.S. defense secretary says US 28 September 23:50
Canada PM Trudeau says new Cabinet to be sworn in next month Other News 28 September 23:12
Sudan says five security officers killed in clash with ISIS-linked group Other News 28 September 22:22
Turkey sees pricing behavior returning to normal: CBRT governor Turkey 28 September 21:49
Iran imported 73m doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Official Iran 28 September 21:30
During the war, France was not behaving as an honest broker - President Aliyev Politics 28 September 21:20
Georgia's import of vehicles from Turkey up Business 28 September 21:15
All prisoners of war which were taken during the war have been returned to Armenia - Azerbaijani president Politics 28 September 21:14
Uzbekneftegaz obtains gas flow from well in Shimoliy Berdak field Uzbekistan 28 September 21:13
Any kind of statements that conflict is not resolved are not only inappropriate, but very dangerous - Azerbaijani president Politics 28 September 21:08
There is no Nagorno-Karabakh on political and geographic map of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 28 September 21:05
I never had a telephone conversation with any leader of Armenia - President Aliyev Politics 28 September 21:00
Second Karabakh war showed that Armenia has no chance in front of us - Azerbaijani president Politics 28 September 20:58
Reports of Reporters Without Borders NGO actually mean nothing to me and Azerbaijani people - President Aliyev Politics 28 September 20:54
Autonomy of Karabakh is off the table – Azerbaijani president Politics 28 September 20:17
Time to warn Armenia to give up efforts of revanchism and to look to the future - President Aliyev Politics 28 September 20:10
If Minsk group co-chairs will suggest such meeting of course, we will not be against it - President Aliyev on meeting with Armenian PM Politics 28 September 20:07
Azerbaijan never objected any kind of high level contacts – President Aliyev Politics 28 September 20:03
Georgia finishes construction of road connecting Zemo Imereti and Racha districts Construction 28 September 20:02
Uzbek Asia Trans Gas to buy CHP units via tender Tenders 28 September 20:02
War is over, conflict has been resolved – Azerbaijani president Politics 28 September 20:00
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry puts up mid-term state bonds for auction Finance 28 September 19:24
Minister makes forecast for recovery of Georgia's tourism sector Tourism 28 September 19:23
Huawei introduces innovative technologies in agricultural sector of Uzbekistan Business 28 September 19:12
MP says document adopted by PACE amid new realities of post-conflict period in Azerbaijan regrettable Politics 28 September 19:11
Russia’s KAMAZ eyes to increase number of service centers in Turkmenistan Transport 28 September 19:08
Georgian Agriculture Ministry shares data on projects implemented in country Business 28 September 18:40
Ranking of oil products by demand growth Oil&Gas 28 September 18:34
OPEC oil demand set to see 4 mb/d growth by 2045 Oil&Gas 28 September 18:25
Azerbaijan doubles export volume of cotton Business 28 September 18:22
Azerbaijan shares data on volumes of oil exports to Ukraine Oil&Gas 28 September 18:22
Global oil demand to rise by almost 14mb/d by 2026 Oil&Gas 28 September 18:15
Council of Europe holding talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan on confidence-building measures Politics 28 September 18:07
Azerbaijan increases number of employees of State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations Politics 28 September 17:59
Central Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy accumulators Tenders 28 September 17:58
Karabakh Revival Fund arranges trip to Aghdam for Azerbaijani-American Chamber of Commerce (PHOTO) Politics 28 September 17:58
Another trading house of Turkmenistan to be opened in Russia Business 28 September 17:57
Bahar Azadi gold coin price begins to fall in Iran Finance 28 September 17:56
Azerbaijan expands powers of Economic Council Economy 28 September 17:56
Value of Iran’s exports from Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Business 28 September 17:55
Azerbaijan discloses data on its oil exports to UK Oil&Gas 28 September 17:54
Azerbaijani defense minister meets new commander of Russian peacekeeping forces Politics 28 September 17:50
Georgia to invest significant funds in construction of artificial island Business 28 September 17:47
