Tokyo crude futures remain at 3-year high

Oil&Gas 11 October 2021 08:24 (UTC+04:00)
Tokyo crude futures remain at 3-year high

Oil prices in Tokyo remain at their highest levels in 3 years amid surging demand as the global economy continues to recover from impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing NHK.

Benchmark Dubai futures for March delivery rose above 54,500 yen per kiloliter at one point on Monday. That is about 485 dollars and the highest in yen terms since October, 2018.

On Friday, the price of US crude oil topped 80 dollars a barrel, the highest in about seven years.

The decision last week by major oil producing nations not to pump more crude has aggravated concerns about tight supply.

In Japan, gasoline prices continue to rise, leading to growing concerns that higher costs for businesses could affect their bottom line.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
ACWA Power IPO, biggest since Aramco, set for Riyadh trading debut
ACWA Power IPO, biggest since Aramco, set for Riyadh trading debut
Lebanese energy ministry to issue new fuel prices today
Lebanese energy ministry to issue new fuel prices today
Jordan's GDP rises by 3.2 pct in 2nd quarter of 2021
Jordan's GDP rises by 3.2 pct in 2nd quarter of 2021
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Facebook to introduce Instagram controls for teens ICT 08:52
Tokyo crude futures remain at 3-year high Oil&Gas 08:24
East Azerbaijan province to complete semi-finished civil construction projects - governor Iran 08:00
1,717 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:53
Mercedes-Benz doubles down on China Business 07:25
South Sudan approves 100 mln USD to clear outstanding debt of foreign missions Finance 06:56
Japan's top airlines push for sustainable fuels Transport 06:28
Israeli researchers develop new AI treatment for leukemia Israel 05:51
US Navy engineer arrested for selling nuclear submarine secrets US 05:16
EAC states lose 92 pct tourism earnings due to COVID-19 pandemic Tourism 04:38
ACWA Power IPO, biggest since Aramco, set for Riyadh trading debut Business 03:56
Algeria demands "total respect" from France to return ambassador to Paris Other News 03:15
Goldman cuts forecast for U.S. economic growth in 2021 and 2022 Economy 02:36
India Does a Turnaround on Trade Spurred by Post-Covid Economic Reality Other News 01:51
U.S. Treasury Secretary confident Congress will raise debt ceiling Finance 01:25
Lebanese energy ministry to issue new fuel prices today Oil&Gas 00:43
Chronicles of Victory: First VP Mehriban Aliyeva called upon international community not to remain indifferent on October 11, 2020 Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 11, 2020 Politics 00:01
Georgian CEC: Results of 812 PECs recounted Georgia 10 October 23:56
Reliance Industries agrees to buy up to 40% of Sterling and Wilson Solar Business 10 October 23:38
Death toll from methanol poisoning in Russia’s southern Urals up to 34 Russia 10 October 23:19
Jordan's GDP rises by 3.2 pct in 2nd quarter of 2021 Economy 10 October 22:42
Turkey confirms 28,645 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 10 October 22:09
Parliamentary Budget Office of Georgia makes forecast on main economy indicators Business 10 October 21:34
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling Finance 10 October 21:25
Indian external affairs minister to visit Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 10 October 20:41
Iran Energy Exchange announces details of Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company’s sales Oil&Gas 10 October 20:35
Schallenberg to be sworn to office as Austria’s Chancellor on October 11 Europe 10 October 20:25
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 10 Society 10 October 19:40
Nations League - Italy beat Belgium to claim third Other News 10 October 19:25
32 killed by surrogate alcohol in Russia Russia 10 October 18:53
Bottas wins 9th F1 Turkish Grand Prix Turkey 10 October 18:19
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 10 October 17:53
Azerbaijan confirms 1,032 more COVID-19 cases, 1,043 recoveries Society 10 October 17:46
Georgian MFA thanks int'l partners for support after Batumi tragedy Georgia 10 October 17:41
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents a weekly review (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 10 October 17:27
Azerbaijani FM visits Serbia Politics 10 October 17:08
Czech President Zeman taken to hospital at key post-election time Europe 10 October 16:29
5 killed in explosion targeting Yemeni gov't officials in Aden (UPDATE) Arab World 10 October 15:47
Russia reports 28,647 new coronavirus cases Russia 10 October 15:21
Georgia reports 2,490 coronavirus cases Georgia 10 October 14:33
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Russia due to plane crash Azerbaijan 10 October 14:22
Azerbaijan Naval Forces to conduct command and staff exercises Politics 10 October 14:21
There was virtually no population here. Hadrut may have been inhabited by a thousand people - President Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 10 October 14:17
People of Azerbaijan stood behind our Army, stood behind me, believed in us and were absolutely sure that we would win a historic victory, and this is exactly what happened - President Aliyev Politics 10 October 14:07
Doctors are one of reasons why number of our martyrs is not very high - President Aliyev Politics 10 October 14:06
Armenia's history is false, their past is false, their statehood is false and their mythology is false - President Aliyev Politics 10 October 13:51
Armenians were resettled to Hadrut from Iran in the 19th century - President Aliyev Politics 10 October 13:04
New era of Hadrut and Karabakh in general is beginning - President Aliyev Politics 10 October 13:00
At least a few billion dollars have been raised by Hayastan fund in the last 30 years, and the fate of that money, as they say, is unknown - President Aliyev Politics 10 October 12:46
Uzbekneftegaz to buy synthetic zeolite via tender Tenders 10 October 12:41
Liquidity in Iran increasing Finance 10 October 12:41
Main direction of the development of Hadrut settlement and Khojavand district will be agriculture - President Aliyev Politics 10 October 12:31
Successful completion of Hadrut operation allowed us opportunity to achieve our goal of liberating Karabakh - President Aliyev (FULL SPEECH) Politics 10 October 12:29
I believe that our architects and builders will prepare new Hadrut master plan in the next month - President Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 10 October 12:26
Armenia's Ministry of Defense – it is probably worth changing its name to ministry of falsehood - President Aliyev Politics 10 October 12:16
Light aircraft with 23 people on board crashes in Russia Russia 10 October 11:19
Australian PM eyes ‘accelerating’ international travel restart Other News 10 October 11:15
Kazakhstan talks measures to stimulate investment activities Kazakhstan 10 October 10:42
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 10 Oil&Gas 10 October 10:40
UN Security Council urges to hold organizers of terror attack in Afghanistan responsible Other News 10 October 10:25
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,953,475 Other News 10 October 09:56
Former French PM launches new political party Europe 10 October 09:07
Polls open for Iraq general election: State TV Arab World 10 October 08:38
USAID-supported regional reforms lead to clean, affordable electricity in Central Asia - embassy Oil&Gas 10 October 08:00
Kazakhstan logs 1,863 more COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 10 October 07:46
UNICEF on the ground to respond to latest Ebola case in DRC World 10 October 07:23
Gunmen kill at least 20 in attack in northwest Nigeria World 10 October 06:26
4 terrorists killed in clash with security forces in SW Pakistan Other News 10 October 05:28
5.7-magnitude quake hits 127 km NNW of Salvacion, Peru Other News 10 October 04:29
Turkey confirms 28,645 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 10 October 03:32
Czech opposition grabs election win from PM Babis Europe 10 October 02:34
US approves sale of 12 military helicopters to Australia in $985 million deal US 10 October 01:36
Israel's active COVID-19 cases below 30,000 Israel 10 October 00:53
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian RBC TV channel on October 10, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10 October 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 10, 2020 Politics 10 October 00:01
Taliban officials, U.S. delegation discuss ties in Qatari capital Other News 9 October 23:34
Austria's Kurz steps down as chancellor but will lead party Other News 9 October 22:57
World Cup 2022: Azerbaijan national team loses to Ireland Society 9 October 22:20
Turkmenistan increases total electricity exports in 9M2021 Turkmenistan 9 October 21:35
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 9 October 21:32
Press attachés, foreign journalists visit historical and religious monuments in Azerbaijani Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 9 October 21:25
US will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors US 9 October 21:07
Active participation of Moscow Exchange in Uzbek financial market to create currency liquidity Finance 9 October 20:23
Azerbaijani children who were in orphanage in Turkey return - Foreign Ministry Politics 9 October 20:18
Volcanic lava in Spain's La Palma engulfs more houses Europe 9 October 19:36
Central Bank of Iran shares data on country’s foreign debts Business 9 October 18:45
Kazakhstan's prime minister talks expected investments in fixed capital until 2025 Kazakhstan 9 October 18:45
Azerbaijani PM extends condolences to Georgian counterpart on building collapse victims Politics 9 October 18:42
Information in Armenian media about injuring of Armenian soldier isn't true - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 9 October 17:12
President Ilham Aliyev visits Tugh village together with members of general public of Khojavand district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 9 October 16:59
President Ilham Aliyev meets with public representatives of Khojavand district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 9 October 16:53
President Ilham Aliyev views construction work on Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli, Tugh-Hadrut and Fuzuli-Hadrut highways (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 9 October 16:51
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation for new mosque in Hadrut settlement (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 9 October 16:50
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation for Hadrut junction substation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 9 October 16:49
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to his Georgian counterpart Politics 9 October 16:40
President Ilham Aliyev visits Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 9 October 16:39
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 9 Society 9 October 15:10
Georgia reveals proposals for ministries' salary changes in 2022 state budget Georgia 9 October 15:06
AnchorGet iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Mini from Azercell and enjoy 50GB for free during the 3 months! ICT 9 October 15:02
All news