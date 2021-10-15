SOCAR-STP certified by American Petroleum Institute for manufacturing products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.15

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

SOCAR-STP LLC has been certified by the American Petroleum Institute (API) for manufacturing products under API Specifications in three product lines – rotary drill stem elements (7-1), casing and tubing (5CT), and wellhead and tree equipment (6A) under API Monogram Program, Trend reports with reference to SOCAR.

Thus, SOCAR-STP has become the first local company to be certified by API for manufacturing products.

SOCAR-STP also achieved API’s approval for implementation of the Quality Management System and certification as per API Specification Q1 and ISO 9001:2015 International Standard which is a significant milestone for not only SOCAR-STP itself, but also for local manufacturing in general.

API Monogram allows companies to demonstrate that their products are meeting the global quality requirements. API Monogram licensing is issued when an organisation implements and maintains requirements of API Q1 and proves its capability to meet the production and testing requirements of Monogram.

SOCAR (50 percent) and Sumgayit Technology Park (STP) (50 percent) established SOCAR-STP LLC in 2020 to operate the largest workshop of mechanical equipment and heavy cranes plant in the region. The establishment of the joint venture aims to further develop the cooperation between SOCAR and STP, one of the largest industrial complexes in the country, in improving the material and technical base of the oil and gas sector, applying advanced technologies, and maintaining and exchanging specialists. SOCAR-STP offers high-quality products and services, including drilling equipment, well completion, well operations, static and rotating equipment, pressure vessels, wellhead equipment, APS (Advanced Parts Solution), maintaining and repair work of heavy machinery and cranes.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn