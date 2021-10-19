Azerbaijan supports all int’l efforts to ensure transparency in extractive industries – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan supports all international efforts to ensure transparency in the extractive industries, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said during the presentation of the "Transparency in the Extractive Industry" portal of the State Statistics Committee, Trend reports.

According to Shahbazov, ensuring even greater transparency in the extractive industry of Azerbaijan helps to attract additional investments to the country.

"In 2020, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan prepared a portal where the systems of the extractive structures of Azerbaijan were integrated in order to provide the population of the country with transparent information. Our ministry has made a number of positive steps in this direction," the minister added.

---

