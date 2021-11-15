Saipem awarded two new contracts for transportation, installation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Italian Saipem company has been awarded two new offshore contracts for transportation and installation activities (T&I) for a total amount of over 600 million USD, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The first contract was awarded by Chevron Australia Pty Ltd for the Jansz-lo Compression Project, the gas field located around 200 kilometres offshore the north-western coast of Australia, at water depths of approximately 1,400 meters. Jansz-lo is part of the Chevron-operated Gorgon Project, a grouping of different fields and one of the world’s largest natural gas developments.

Offshore operations are planned to start in 2024 and they will be conducted by the Constellation vessel.

The second contract regards the Sakarya Gas Field Development project, the first deepwater natural gas field discovered in Turkey in the Black Sea, about 175 km offshore the coast of Eregli. The contract entails the transportation and installation of pipelines to 2,200-meter water depth. The offshore operations are to begin in spring 2022 and will be conducted mainly by the Castorone vessel.

