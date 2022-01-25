Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company turns on all "North-East-South of Kazakhstan" transmission lines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

The operation of Kazakhstan’s Almaty energy center was synchronized with the Unified Energy System and electricity restrictions for consumers were removed at 13:39 (GMT+6), Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC).

The operation of the national power network with the Almaty energy center has been completely restored. The regional power grid companies of the Almaty and Almaty region are lifting electricity restrictions.

The power supply is being restored in the southern regions.

The information about power outages in some cities of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan was obtained at about 10:00 (GMT+4).

The reason was the emergency situation related to the North-East-South of Kazakhstan transit power line within the energy system of Central Asia (Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan).