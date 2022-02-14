Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $97.93 per barrel, having grown by $2.54 (2.66 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $99.14 per barrel, while the minimum price - $96.1.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $97.08 per barrel last week, up by $2.62 (2.77 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $98.24 per barrel, while the minimum price - $95.19.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $90.18 per barrel last week, which is $1.49 (1.68 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $92.13 per barrel, while the minimum price - $88.86.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $97.11 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $3.34 (3.56 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $98.2 per barrel, while the minimum price - $95.34.