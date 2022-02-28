Turkmenistan to host international oil and gas investment forum in March

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

The international forum on attracting foreign investment in the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan is scheduled for March 29-30 in Ashgabat, Trend reports via Turkmen media.

Taking into account the great interest shown by foreign companies and leading financial institutions in expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkmenistan, the forum will be held simultaneously, via a teleconference, at the World Expo 2020 ongoing in the United Arab Emirates.

Last October, Ashgabat hosted the 26th International Conference "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan" (OGT 2021), dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Independence.

Turkmenistan ranks among the world's top countries in terms of natural oil and gas reserves. Its gas reserves have increased by 126 billion cubic meters as a result of the industrial development of recently discovered gas fields.

The country pays great attention to the creation of oil and gas processing plants, as well as the export of energy resources to global markets. Recently Turkmenistan has allocated more than 138 million to increase its oil and natural gas production.

Turkmenistan produced 83.77 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2021, the highest volume in 30 years.

In the first month of 2022, Turkmenistan exceeded its natural gas production target by 5 percent. The country exceeded its oil production target by 0.4 percent during the reporting period, while increasing processing by 8.3 percent.