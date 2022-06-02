BP’s VP talks Azerbaijan’s ability to compete in renewable energy sector at global level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan is able to compete in the renewable energy sector at the global level, British Petroleum (BP) Vice President for finance, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey region Niall Henderson said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan can create a flexible smart and digital energy system that integrates renewable energy sources (RES) into thermal power and transport," he said.

Henderson said solar and wind energy, landfill gas, geothermal energy, hydrogen-based charging stations, also ultra-fast charging stations can be developed in Azerbaijan and bring it to the global level of competition.

"The energy transition gives Azerbaijan the opportunity to become fully self-sufficient in the production and supply of its own energy. Azerbaijan can decarbonize its economy in a way that ensures significant positive economic growth while ensuring sustainable development," he added.