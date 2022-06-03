Oxford Institute for Energy Studies talks ways to increase Turkmen gas supply through swap operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. There is a way to increase the supply of Turkmen gas to Turkey within swap-operations, senior researcher of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies Gulmira Rzayeva said, Trend reports.

Rzayeva made the statement on June 3 during the 27th Energy Forum in Baku.

She said Azerbaijan buys gas in Turkmenistan for local consumption.

"We see the possibility of increasing gas production in Turkmenistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, as well as the potential for increasing gas exports to the EU market," she stressed.