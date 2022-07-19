Ukraine becomes Association country of International Energy Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Ukraine became an Association country of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Trend reports.

The signing ceremony took place in Warsaw, Poland. The IEA-Ukraine Joint Association Agreement was signed by German Galushchenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Energy, and Fatih Birol, IEA Executive Director, in the presence of Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, and Anna Moskwa, Poland’s Minister of Climate and Environment.

The IEA’s Association framework allows the IEA to work closely and deepen cooperation with its partner countries, sharing analysis, data and best practices. The framework was established in 2015. Since then, 10 countries have joined the IEA’s Association programme: Argentina, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Morocco, Singapore, South Africa and Thailand. Ukraine became the 11th.

