EPAM Systems aims at implementation of joint projects with KazMunayGas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. EPAM Systems software company is interested in implementation of joint projects with KazMunayGas (KMG) National Company, President and Chairman of the Board at EPAM Systems Arkadiy Dobkin said during the meeting with Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Trend reports.

During the meeting the sides discussed prospect of cooperation in the development of advanced digital solutions for the KazMunayGas group of companies.

Mirzagaliyev spoke about the applied digital technologies and ongoing projects in the company, and also noted the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of digital development.

In turn, Dobkin expressed interest in implementing joint projects with KMG and noted that KazMunayGas has great potential in the digitalization of production, including in the field of automation and optimization of business processes.