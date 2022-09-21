bp eyes to finish construction of new platform on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The construction of the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform is planned to be finished this year, Vice President for the Caspian region, Communications and External Affairs Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said during the event on 'Cyber-secure economy: reforms, innovative approaches and solutions', Trend reports.

According to him, this platform is one of the modern ones, which will be equipped with the latest technologies and will be able to work smoothly in all weather conditions.

"Also, all the pipelines are provided with modern technologies that have automated the work process. Digital solutions are used in bp and in production processes, including in ensuring the physical security of the company," Aslanbayli said.

He stressed that bp is committed to raising the awareness of its employees about cybersecurity.

"Each employee of large companies must be required to undergo appropriate training," Aslanbeyli added.