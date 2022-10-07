BP completing construction of remote control system for Sangachal terminal in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The construction of the remote control system for the Sangachal terminal in Azerbaijan is 97 percent complete, BP’s Project General Manager for the Azeri Central East (ACE) Project Neal Phillips said during a media tour for journalists, Trend reports.

The Azeri Central East (ACE) project is centered on a new 48-slot production, drilling and quarters platform located mid-way between the existing Central Azeri and East Azeri platforms in a water depth of approximately 140 meters. The project will also include new infield pipelines to transfer oil and gas from the ACE platform to the existing ACG Phase 2 oil and gas export pipelines for transportation to the onshore Sangachal Terminal.

In addition, there will be a water injection pipeline installed between the East Azeri and ACE platforms to supply injection water from the Central Azeri compression and water injection platform to the ACE facilities.

According to Phillips, work is underway to test remote control rooms.

"Upon completion of this work, the commissioning is expected. Besides, the automation of this platform will help accelerate the integration of this terminal with ACE," he added.