Agreements in oil, gas signify Azerbaijan’s importance - state adviser to PM of Romania

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan plays an important role in the international arena in many areas, the state adviser to the Prime Minister of Romania on foreign relations, security and strategic issues, Lulian Chifu, told Trend on Saturday as part of a trip to Agdam.

According to Chifu, several oil and gas agreements Azerbaijan has signify the importance of the country for its partners.

Chifu noted the rapid restoration of infrastructure in Karabakh.

"I have already visited Karabakh - Shusha and Agdam, photographed the Juma Mosque in Agdam. Now, comparing the photos, you can see a significant difference between them. We hope that Karabakh will soon be revived and people will return to their lands," he added.

The participants of the international conference titled "Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economics" have visited Aghdam.

The conference participants included leaders and representatives of top think tanks of the US, Belgium, Bulgaria, UK, France, Israel, Switzerland, Italy, Georgia, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia and Türkiye.

The event featured discussions on security aspects of the Middle Corridor, and economic opportunities of the region. In this regard, particularly, the participants exchanged views on the importance of the Zangazur corridor, the new transport opportunities that the East-West corridor will create, and the expansion and diversification of international cargo transportation.