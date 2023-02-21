Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $85.19 per barrel on February 20, decreasing by 15 cents compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.36 per barrel, also down by 15 cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on February 20 equaled $46.46 per barrel, increasing by 64 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, grew by 26 cents compared to the previous price and made up $82.34 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on February 21, 2023)