Azerbaijan reveals planned export volumes from "Jabrayil" energy hub

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, February 27. About 1,000 megawatts of electricity are planned to be exported from Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil Energy Hub to European markets, Director of the Karabakh Regional Electric Network LLC Mirjalal Huseynov said, Trend reports.

Huseynov made the remark during a media tour organized to get acquainted with the construction of the energy hub.

According to him, this substation will provide more profitable access to the European energy markets through the Jabrayil-Nakhchivan-Agri (Türkiye) route and further through the Turkish energy system.

The construction of the substation in Jabrayil is a very important and promising mega-project also in terms of increasing export opportunities and connecting Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the country’s general energy system, transferring energy generated at the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi power plants, including from alternative, renewable energy sources and small hydro power plants into the general energy system of Azerbaijan.