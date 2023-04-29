Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijani oil prices have decreased this week, Trend reports.
The average price for the Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $84.07 per barrel, down by $3.02 (3.46 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $88.26 per barrel, while the minimum price was $81.85.
This week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $82.6 per barrel, which is $2.93 (3.42 percent) less than last week.
The maximum price for it was $84.76 per barrel, and the minimum – $80.39.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk made up $54.77 per barrel this week, which was $2.63 (4.58 percent) less than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $55.44 per barrel, while the minimum price – $53.2. Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated settled at $82.19 per barrel this week, decreasing by $2.87 (3.34 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $84.26 per barrel, while the minimum price – $80.01.
|Oil grade/date
|
April 24
|
April 25
|
April 26
|
April 27
|
April 28
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$86.26
|
$84.40
|
$84.02
|
$81.85
|
$83.80
|
$84.07
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$84.76
|
$82.91
|
$82.55
|
$80.39
|
$82.34
|
$82.60
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$55.44
|
$54.65
|
$55.36
|
$53.20
|
$55.21
|
$54.77
|
Brent Dated
|
$84.26
|
$82.47
|
$82.19
|
$80.01
|
$82.01
|
$82.19
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 29, 2023)