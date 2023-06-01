Azerbaijan and China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment sign memorandum on implementation of renewable energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the "China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment" company have signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports via the tweet of Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.

"The Chinese company has also joined the development of green energy capacities in Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment on the implementation of renewable energy projects with a capacity of 2GW," he said.

Meanwhile, the Baku Energy Week is taking place in the capital of Azerbaijan, combining three prestigious events under one brand, from May 31 to June 3.

The 28th International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) are being held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

Baku Energy Week is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Energy and SOCAR.