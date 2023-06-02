SOCAR President meets Czech Minister of Industry and Trade (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Josef Sikela, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The sides noted that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic is developing successfully, satisfaction was expressed with mutually beneficial cooperation in the economic sphere, including in the oil and gas sector.

During the meeting, the growing role of SOCAR in the supply of oil and petrochemicals to the Czech Republic was discussed, the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, which has become an important component of the European energy security system, was emphasized, and in this regard, the work done in connection with the supply of additional volumes of gas to Europe was discussed.

The meeting also considered potential opportunities for cooperation between CEZ and SOCAR, one of the largest energy companies in Europe, exchanged views on natural gas supplies, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, exchange of experience and other issues of mutual interest.