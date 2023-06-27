TAP transports 25 bcm of gas since start

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has transported 25 billion cubic meters of gas since the start of commercial operation, Trend reports.

"Another milestone! TAP has safely transported 25 bcm of natural gas to Greece, Bulgaria and Italy since the start of commercial operations. TAP, being a reliable energy transporter, can expand in stages to further enhance Europe’s energy security," said the TAP AG consortium.

After successfully completing the initial round of binding offers during the ongoing market test, TAP has commenced the first phase of its expansion plan. This phase involves the introduction of an additional capacity of 1.2 billion cubic meters per year, which will be operational from 2026 onwards. TAP diligently adheres to a clearly defined process for capacity expansion, ensuring that market tests are conducted in a fair, transparent, and impartial manner.

The subsequent stage, known as the second binding phase, is slated for 2023, allowing interested operators to submit further offers. It is important to note that TAP possesses the capability for successive expansion phases, which would enable a total capacity of up to 20 billion cubic meters per year, all without the need to lay new pipelines.

Furthermore, TAP is committed to facilitating the transportation of new volumes of hydrogen and other renewable gases. By doing so, TAP actively promotes long-term sustainability and supports the ongoing energy transition in the relevant regions.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn