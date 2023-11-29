Turkmenistan, China bring to fore energy co-op in bilateral relations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 29. Turkmenistan and China believe that energy cooperation is one of the priority areas of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, and a Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, Ding Xuexiang, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

Parties indicated during the meeting that one of the main areas of bilateral cooperation is energy cooperation, emphasizing the importance of the work of the Joint Working Group on gas cooperation.

Meredov noted that the Turkmen-Chinese relations of comprehensive strategic partnership are dynamically developing in a wide range of areas, and contacts at the highest level play a decisive role in enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The parties discussed issues of facilitating the establishment of mutually beneficial ties between interested companies and business circles and expanding and deepening industrial cooperation between the two countries.

In this context, they discussed the possibility of creating a Turkmen-Chinese Business Council, which could become an effective tool for resolving important issues of bilateral economic cooperation with the participation of business circles of both countries.

Meanwhile, the development of an economic partnership between Turkmenistan and China includes active cooperation in the fields of energy, infrastructure projects, and trade.

China is an important consumer of Turkmen natural gas and finances and builds infrastructure facilities in Turkmenistan, and both countries continue to strengthen economic ties, which brings mutual benefits and contributes to the development of both economies.

