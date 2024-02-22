Baku seminar focuses on buildings' power efficiency in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The preliminary results of the energy efficiency market evaluation for the formulation of the "National Building Renovation Program" were addressed during a seminar in Baku with the participation of World Bank (WB) and EU representatives, as well as Azerbaijani experts, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Ministry of Energy, the event was part of the "Energy Efficiency and Climate" technical aid initiative, which was carried out by the World Bank and the EU via the "Azerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance Facility" (AZTAF).



During the seminar's start, Nargiz Bagirli, Head of the Energy Efficiency Department at the Ministry of Energy, stated that Azerbaijan has laid the legal groundwork for energy efficiency in the last three years. According to the Ministry of Energy, the Action Plan for Azerbaijan's Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026 includes the preparation of the "National Renovation Program for Private and Public Buildings" aimed at improving energy efficiency in buildings, which account for a significant portion of the country's energy consumption.

The seminar underscored that evaluating energy consumption in buildings will assist in formulating energy efficiency recommendations.

Head of Cooperation Department of the European Union Delegation in Azerbaijan Victor Boykov and World Bank's Manager for Azerbaijan Stefanie Stallmeister delivered speeches at the seminar.

Representatives of the Ministries of Energy, Finance, Economy, Emergency Situations, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources, the Energy Regulatory Agency, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, SOCAR, Azerenerji, and Baku Executive Power participated in the discussions.

Representatives from the World Bank highlighted that in Azerbaijan, buildings contribute to approximately 55 percent of energy consumption, surpassing the global average of 35 percent.

The parties recognized the need for a comprehensive approach to address this issue and agreed on further consultations.

The AZTAF project, a joint effort of the European Union and the World Bank, was established to support the government of Azerbaijan in achieving the “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" goals.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel