Board of Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry discusses energy balance compilation methodology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The methodology for compiling the energy balance and reports was the main discussion topic at the hybrid-format board meeting of Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry held under the chairmanship of Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports via the ministry.

"The meeting heard reports on preliminary drafts of the methodology for compiling the energy balance, forms of reporting on the information received from energy entities for compiling the energy balance, and also discussed proposals for improving this work," the ministry said.

Moreover, the meeting heard a report on the state of executive discipline for 2023 and the consideration of citizens' appeals.

Other issues discussed included the fulfillment of tasks arising from the decrees and orders of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, measures implemented, the level of implementation of the ministry's work plan, and tasks related to the state control information system.

