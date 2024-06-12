KazMunayGas explores partnership with Congo in oil and gas sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 12. Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (KMG, the national oil and gas company) discussed prospects for cooperation in the oil and gas sector with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in particular with its Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC, the Congo's national oil company), Trend reports.

According to Kazakh Company, these issues were discussed during the meeting of Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov in Astana with the personal representative of the President of the Republic of Congo for strategic issues and international cooperation Francoise Joly, as well as Director General of the SNPC Maixent Raoul Ominga.

During the meeting, the head of KazMunayGas spoke about the company's activities, in particular the ongoing work to expand the resource base, increase production efficiency, and develop oil refining and petrochemistry, noting that reforms have been carried out in the country to attract investment in exploration and petrochemistry.

In turn, representatives of the Congo said that their country is the third (after Nigeria and Angola) largest player in the oil and gas sector in Africa.

They noted that SNPC actively cooperates with international companies (TotalEnergies, Chevron, Eni, etc.) and intends to attract new investments in order to maximize the potential of its projects in the energy sector.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in various areas of the oil and gas sector, including trade in oil and petroleum products, human capital development, and other areas, and also agreed to work out the signing of a cooperation agreement between KMG and SNPC.

Meanwhile, SNPC, established in April 1998, is a state-owned industrial and commercial entity under the Ministry of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo, tasked with managing all assets and representing the state's interests in contractual relationships with third parties.