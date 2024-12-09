Qatar set to host next GECF ministerial meeting

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The determination to convene the subsequent meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) ministers in Doha, Qatar's capital, in the last quarter of 2025 was established during the 26th GECF ministerial meeting, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Energy.

Azerbaijan was represented by Deputy Minister of Energy Kamal Abbasov during the forum.

In his speech, Abbasov highlighted Azerbaijan's significant role in the global energy market, emphasizing the country's vast natural gas reserves and its strategic position.

He pointed out that Azerbaijani gas is exported to 12 countries, indicating the growing demand for the country's energy resources.

Abbasov also discussed the successes of the COP29 conference held in Baku, with a special focus on the panel discussions organized by the GECF, which underscored the importance of natural gas in ensuring a sustainable energy transition.

Notably, Azerbaijan has been participating in the GECF as an observer since 2015.