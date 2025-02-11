SOCAR gives green light to its budget for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The budget of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) for the year 2025 has been approved, SOCAR told Trend.

In this regard, a regular meeting of SOCAR's Supervisory Board was held today. The meeting, chaired by the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, included presentations by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Vice President Zaur Gurbanov on the company's budget proposal for 2025.

Following extensive deliberations, the fiscal allocation for the annual budget received formal ratification.



The meeting additionally encompassed supplementary agenda points.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel