Kazakh currency loses over 4 tenge against US dollar

26 November 2018 09:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

The weighted average US dollar rate in the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on Nov. 26 amounted to 370.3 tenge, Kazakh media reported.

Thus, the national currency of Kazakhstan has depreciated by 4.05 tenge against the US dollar compared to the morning session of Nov. 23 (366.25 tenge per US dollar).

At today's morning trading session of the US dollar, the minimum rate was 368.9 tenge per US dollar and the maximum rate was 371.05 tenge, while the closing rate was 370.6 tenge per dollar.

The trading volume amounted to $22.25 million, while the number of currency transactions totaled 37.

Meanwhile, the official rate by the National Bank of Kazakhstan on Nov. 26 is 366.05 tenge per US dollar. In the exchange offices of Astana and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the US currency is 373 tenge.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @ShirinovRashid

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Greek company launches asphalt plant in Kazakhstan
Economy news 09:11
EBRD: Kazakhstan has decade to prepare for fall in global oil sales
Economy news 09:08
Kazakh bank deposits in tenge rise by 1.2%
Finance 24 November 17:05
Kazakhstan to supply corn, barley to China
Economy news 24 November 16:04
Passenger traffic from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan up - Civil Aviation Committee
Tourism 24 November 14:59
Kazakh bank announces tender for information system implementation
Tenders 24 November 12:25
Latest
Use of alternative & renewable energy sources in agriculture to be discussed in Baku
Economy news 10:07
EU may grant duty-free export access to over 6,200 goods from Uzbekistan
Economy news 10:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 26
Finance 10:01
Danish Haldor Topsoe ready to further support Turkmen refining projects
Oil&Gas 09:57
France’s Wilmotte & Associés to develop Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent
Economy news 09:51
Turkey cancels sea voyages in Istanbul
Turkey 09:51
Haldor Topsoe sees huge capacity for further implementation of its solutions in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:44
China's CNPC replaces France's Total in Iran`s gas project - minister
Business 09:35
Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan simplify visa regime for int’l transportation participants
Economy news 09:33