Possible that frail US-EU relations affected Iran's foreign currency rate - expert

28 November 2018 09:38 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Nov.28

Trend:

Iran foreign currency market has witnessed a drop in the rates during past weeks, according to an expert in the Iran Chamber of Commerce.

The collapse was influenced by political environment in the country, while the economic parameters had less of effect on the decline of rates, said Adnan Mousapour, the head of the Export Development Committee of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), ISNA reported.

"Regarding the current economic situation in the country, the factors that caused the hikes and the critical conditions in the foreign currency market during the past months still exist. However it is possible the frail relation between US and the EU lead to foreign currency drop," Mousapour said.

The Iranian national currency (rial) has rebounded recently due to CBI interventions on foreign currency rates.

The devaluation of rial has previously led to frenzy in the currency market where people invested their money in gold, foreign currencies and other properties.

"The other reason that caused the foreign currency drop was the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) policy to change the process of currency return from export revenues in the Integrated Forex Exchange System (NIMA) and issue of exemption for exporters' currency exchange, in order to increase the hard currency revenues. Thus, all these factors have lead to decline of foreign currency rate," said Mousapour.

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) issued the instructions on return details of the foreign currency earned by exporters into the domestic financial system NIMA.

Depending on the exports revenue, the CBI offered exemption on the portion of foreign currency being returned to the system.

Mousapour noted that drop of foreign currency rate and its consistency is what economic activists desire.

He expressed hope that the rates decline further more or just remain at the same level and be more predictable.

"Currently the country's economic future is ambiguous for economic activists since they demand stable rates with less turbulence,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's tin sheet output doesn't meet domestic demand
Economic News 09:11
Experts forecast oil price in Iran for next year
Oil&Gas 09:09
Experts forecast oil price in Iran for next year
Oil&Gas 27 November 20:52
NIGC says 55 bln cubic meters of gas sent to power plants
Oil&Gas 27 November 20:37
Iran reveals oil & gas well drilling data
Oil&Gas 27 November 20:31
$1B allocated for oil reservoirs in Iran’s Gachsaran
Oil&Gas 27 November 19:34
Latest
Tashkent hosting first export exhibition-fair of Uzbek products
Economic News 10:56
Discussions on Lapis Lazuli project underway in Turkmenistan's Avaza (PHOTO)
Turkmenistan 10:43
Saudi Arabia has two options for oil production: Capital Economics
Oil&Gas 10:37
Azerbaijan's insurance market grows
Finance 10:34
South Korean company interested in building highway in Kazakhstan
Economic News 10:30
Ashgabat, Bishkek mull joint economic projects
Economic News 10:26
Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply
Finance 10:22
OIC to hold 7th Ministerial Conference on role of women in development
Arab World 10:16
Turkmenistan aims to further strengthen partnership with EU
Turkmenistan 10:15