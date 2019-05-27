Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

27 May 2019 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

Prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on May 27 compared to the prices of May 24, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 4.9725 manats to 2,187.543 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0826 manats to 24.8578 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 1.9805 manats to 1,366.715 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 20.043 manats to 2,263.805 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

May 27, 2019

May 24, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,187.5430

2,182.5705

Silver

XAG

24.8578

24.7752

Platinum

XPT

1,366.7150

1,364.7345

Palladium

XPD

2,263.8050

2,243.7620

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 27)

