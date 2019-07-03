Prices of 23 foreign currencies increase in Iran, while prices of 11 currencies decrease

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

The prices of 23 foreign currencies have increased, while the prices of 11 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports on July 3 referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,422 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial 1 US dollar USD 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,894 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,665 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,500 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,900 1 Danish krone DKK 6,353 1 Indian rupee INR 611 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,168 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,701 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,030 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,388 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,053 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,068 1 South African rand ZAR 2,977 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,427 1 Russian ruble RUB 663 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,520 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,388 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,983 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,689 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,383 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 37,964 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,150 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,103 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 137,431 100 Thai bahts THB 10,145 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,889 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,422 100 Kazakh tenges KZT 10,973 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,918 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 1000 2,973 1 Afghan afghani AFN 517 1 Belarus ruble BYN 20,488 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,755 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,094 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,450 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 146,418 rials, and the price of $1 is 127,254 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 130,603 rials, and the price of $1 is 113,511 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 127,000-130,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 145,000-148,000 rials.

