Prices of 23 foreign currencies increase in Iran, while prices of 11 currencies decrease

3 July 2019 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The prices of 23 foreign currencies have increased, while the prices of 11 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports on July 3 referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,422 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,894

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,665

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,500

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,900

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,353

1 Indian rupee

INR

611

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,168

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,701

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,030

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,388

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,053

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,068

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,977

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,427

1 Russian ruble

RUB

663

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,520

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,388

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,983

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,689

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,383

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

37,964

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,150

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,103

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

137,431

100 Thai bahts

THB

10,145

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,889

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,422

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,973

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,918

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR 1000

2,973

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

517

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,488

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,755

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,094

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 146,418 rials, and the price of $1 is 127,254 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 130,603 rials, and the price of $1 is 113,511 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 127,000-130,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 145,000-148,000 rials.

