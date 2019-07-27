Prices of 23 foreign currencies decrease in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

The prices of 23 foreign currencies have decreased, while the prices of 13 currencies have increased in Iran, according to the official state exchange rate of the country, Trend reports on July 27 referring to website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,768 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial 1 US dollar USD 42000 1 British pound GBP 52003 1 Swiss franc CHF 42386 1 Swedish krona SEK 4421 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4819 1 Danish krone DKK 6259 1 Indian rupee INR 610 1 UAE dirham AED 11437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137910 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26080 100 Japanese yens JPY 38715 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5372 1 Omani rial OMR 109233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31849 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27873 1 South African rand ZAR 2939 1 Turkish lira TRY 7407 1 Russian ruble RUB 667 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3528 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29033 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30659 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49754 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2385 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 37943 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30007 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6105 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 136307 100 Thai bahts MYR 10197 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35466 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59238 1 euro EUR 46768 100 Kazakh tenges KZT 10909 1 Georgian lari GEL 14336 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3001 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 20690 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82348 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4450 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4206 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 12000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 139,406 rials, and the price of $1 is 119,111 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 129,816 rials, and the price of $1 is 114,543 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 118,000 -121,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 136,000 -139,000 rials.

