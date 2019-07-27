Prices of 23 foreign currencies decrease in Iran

27 July 2019 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The prices of 23 foreign currencies have decreased, while the prices of 13 currencies have increased in Iran, according to the official state exchange rate of the country, Trend reports on July 27 referring to website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,768 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42000

1 British pound

GBP

52003

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42386

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4421

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4819

1 Danish krone

DKK

6259

1 Indian rupee

INR

610

1 UAE dirham

AED

11437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137910

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26080

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38715

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5372

1 Omani rial

OMR

109233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31849

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27873

1 South African rand

ZAR

2939

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7407

1 Russian ruble

RUB

667

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3528

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29033

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30659

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49754

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2385

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

37943

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30007

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6105

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

136307

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10197

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35466

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59238

1 euro

EUR

46768

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10909

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14336

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3001

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

526

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20690

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82348

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

12000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 139,406 rials, and the price of $1 is 119,111 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 129,816 rials, and the price of $1 is 114,543 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 118,000 -121,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 136,000 -139,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran hints at replacing FATF deal with cryptocurrency trade
Economy 13:29
Iran's ICT minister calls for regulation of cryptocurrency miners
Iran 11:27
India urges Iran to free all its crew after nine released
Other News 10:00
Commercial banks in Georgia increase giving out loans
Finance 26 July 19:11
Crew of wrecked Iranian cargo ship rescued
Society 26 July 17:38
Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends helicopters to wreck site
Society 26 July 16:53
Latest
Azerbaijan's military truck hit by sniper fire from Armenian side (PHOTO)
Politics 13:37
Iran hints at replacing FATF deal with cryptocurrency trade
Economy 13:29
Hong Kong activists defy police ban to protest triad attack
Other News 13:29
Uzbekistan, China to expand co-op in agricultural sector
Economy 13:24
Eurasian Development Bank to participate in Kazakh Kuryk port development
Economy 13:20
Search and rescue operations for crashed Azerbaijani military aircraft underway (PHOTO)
Politics 13:18
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender for maintenance of oil, gas fields
Tenders 13:18
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 13:15
Turkmenistan, Russia to hold business negotiations at regional level
Turkmenistan 13:15