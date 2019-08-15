Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank's notes

15 August 2019 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 310.2 million manats on Aug. 14, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to about 199.03 million manats. The transactions were concluded at the price of 99.5158 per note.

Some 111.1 million manats accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market.

The volume of repo transactions amounted to 6,500 manats.

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of the BSE shares amounted to 286 manats. During the day, 110 deals were concluded on shares.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 15)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 330M manats
Finance 9 August 20:35
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to auction short-term notes
Finance 9 August 16:14
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for repo transactions
Finance 8 August 18:41
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank’s notes
Finance 8 August 10:58
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank's notes exceeds supply
Finance 7 August 18:00
Cash circulation in Azerbaijan increases
Finance 7 August 12:07
Latest
President of Uzbekistan announces record share of investment in GDP
Economy 09:59
Japan intends to expand investment co-op with Uzbekistan
Economy 09:58
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for retrofitting execution
Tenders 09:57
Major problems in Iran's mining sector
Economy 09:57
Delegation of Russian Defense Ministry on working visit in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 09:54
South Korea urges dialogue with Japan on World War Two anniversary
Other News 09:46
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:39
Eni Turkmenistan opens tender for car maintenance, repair
Tenders 09:39
Iran negotiating to expand railway ties with Russia, Azerbaijan
Economy 09:38