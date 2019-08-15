Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank’s notes

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 310.2 million manats on Aug. 14, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to about 199.03 million manats. The transactions were concluded at the price of 99.5158 per note.

Some 111.1 million manats accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market.

The volume of repo transactions amounted to 6,500 manats.

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of the BSE shares amounted to 286 manats. During the day, 110 deals were concluded on shares.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 15)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news