Most of Baku Stock Exchange's daily turnover falls on repo transactions

23 August 2019 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 5.1 million manats on Aug. 22, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the repo transactions. Their daily volume amounted to 4.1 million manats.

Some 960,300 manats accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market.

During the day, deals were made on manat bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan and USD bonds of PASHA Bank ($149,100).

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of the BSE shares amounted to 51,200 manats. During the day, 26,200 deals were concluded on shares..

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 23)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank's notes
Finance 22 August 11:37
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank's notes exceeds supply
Finance 21 August 17:41
Daily turnover of securities at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 58M manats
Finance 21 August 10:20
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to auction short-term notes
Finance 20 August 17:52
Turnover of stock exchange transactions increases in Azerbaijan
Finance 20 August 15:52
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank's notes
Finance 20 August 15:07
Latest
Kazakh tenge slightly weakens against US dollar
Finance 11:06
Commerzbank discussing more job cuts
Europe 11:05
Number of Iranian, Iraqi citizens buying real estate properties in Turkey up
Turkey 10:59
Turkmengaz State Concern extends tender to equip facilities with security equipment
Tenders 10:41
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Business 10:34
Turkmenistan prepares textile industry development plan
Economy 10:31
New allies Vietnam, Australia express concern over South China Sea tensions
Other News 10:31
Azerbaijani currency rates for Aug. 23
Business 10:26
World Bank: Uzbekistan’s national debt to increase to around 25% of GDP in 2020
Economy 10:17