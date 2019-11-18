Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18
Gold, silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 18, compared to the prices on Nov. 15, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 0.28 manat to just under 2,493 manat per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.0659 manat and amounted to over 28.7 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 15.3 manat and amounted to just over 1,516 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 31.1 manat to 2,933 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Nov. 18, 2019
|
Nov. 15, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,492.9310
|
2,493.2200
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
28.7649
|
28.8308
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,516.3235
|
1,500.9980
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,933.2650
|
2,964.4600
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 18)
