Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 20

20 November 2019 10:07 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 20, compared to the prices on Nov. 19, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by over 5.7 manat and exceeded 2,505 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.15 manat and amounted to just over 29.1 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 19.2 manat and amounted to over 1,544 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 46.9 manat to over 2,996 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 20, 2019

Nov. 19, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,505.5620

2,499.7650

Silver

XAG

29.1372

28.9823

Platinum

XPT

1,544.6200

1,525.4185

Palladium

XPD

2,996.5050

2,949.5850

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 20)

