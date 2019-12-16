Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16
Trend:
Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 16, compared to the prices on Dec. 13, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 13.2 manat and amounted to 2,507 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.1225 manat and amounted to over 28.8 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by almost 0.52 manat and amounted to over 1,584 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 33.7 manat and amounted to 3,303 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Dec. 16, 2019
|
Dec. 13, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,507.7890
|
2,494.5375
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
28.8487
|
28.7262
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,584.7400
|
1,584.2215
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
3,303.1850
|
3,336.8875
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 16)
