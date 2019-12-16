Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 16

16 December 2019 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 16, compared to the prices on Dec. 13, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 13.2 manat and amounted to 2,507 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1225 manat and amounted to over 28.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by almost 0.52 manat and amounted to over 1,584 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 33.7 manat and amounted to 3,303 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Dec. 16, 2019

Dec. 13, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,507.7890

2,494.5375

Silver

XAG

28.8487

28.7262

Platinum

XPT

1,584.7400

1,584.2215

Palladium

XPD

3,303.1850

3,336.8875

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 16)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 14 December 10:58
Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan on Dec. 13
Finance 13 December 09:54
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 12
Finance 12 December 09:55
Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 11
Finance 11 December 10:08
Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 10
Finance 10 December 10:09
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Dec. 9
Finance 9 December 10:04
Latest
Iran's Atieh Steel Co. opens second bentonite and lime micronized powder factory
Business 10:57
Iranian currency rates for Dec.16
Finance 10:46
Azerbaijani oil prices for Dec. 9-13
Oil&Gas 10:45
Members of Azerbaijan’s Musavat opposition party being interrogated in Europe
Politics 10:38
Qantas to put more experienced crew on board world's longest flights
Other News 10:31
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 16
Finance 10:24
Kazakhstan's well service company opens tender for well cementing
Tenders 10:22
Azerbaijan's Baku Textile Factory increases socks production
Business 10:22
IGB seeking consultant for environmental and social monitoring
Oil&Gas 10:12