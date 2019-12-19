Azerbaijan’s Expressbank joins Azericard’s network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azericard, the processing center in Azerbaijan, continues to gain confidence of the country’s financial market participants, expanding the range of digital services, Trend reports Dec. 19 referring to the bank’s press service.

Expressbank has recently switched to the network of Azericard in processing services.

Azericard regularly provides modern services to its customers as part of digital banking. The Visa Token Service (VTS) project, first introduced by Azericard in Azerbaijan, along with many new products, allowed customers to make payments via mobile phone without “physical” payment cards.

Expressbank attaches great importance to the development of cashless payments, the introduction of financial technologies and innovations in accordance with the trends observed in the international financial market in recent years.

“Expressbank is constantly developing services provided through cards, and therefore we believe in successful and long-term cooperation with a partner providing such powerful, reliable, innovative and modern technologies as Azericard company,” said Teymur Agakishiyev, the member of the bank’s board, CEO of Expressbank.

In turn, Azericard Director General Farid Guliyev noted that the transition from one of Azerbaijan’s leading banks to the Azericard processing center is a source of pride for the center.

“Migration of such a big bank with such an ambitious market position to our network is the first for Azericard,” Guliyev said. “We are sure that, having justified the trust of all our partners and having maintained a leading position, we will achieve even greater success together with growing banking partners. We also believe that thanks to the technologies provided, we together with partners can contribute to significant growth of non-cash payments in Azerbaijan.”

Over the past 22 years, 21 banks have been cooperating with the Azericard processing center. Azericard is Azerbaijan’s first fully certified international payment center of MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Diners Club, UnionPay and JCB.

Azericard holds a leading position in the Azerbaijani market in terms of a number of sector indicators.

