Bank lending up in Azerbaijani economic regions

1 January 2020 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.1

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The bank lending slightly exceeded 14.7 billion manat ($8.6 billion) in Azerbaijan as of Dec. 1, 2019, which is 8 percent more compared to Dec. 1, 2018, Trend reports with reference to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The loans worth over 11.8 billion manat ($6.9 billion) were issued in Baku as of Dec. 1, which is almost four times more than in the Azerbaijani regions. In Baku, loans in national currency amounted to 6.7 billion manat ($3.9 billion) or 57.3 percent of the total lending.

The average annual interest rate on loans amounted to 11.3 percent in Azerbaijan and 9.5 percent in Baku as of Dec. 1.

Distribution of loans in the Azerbaijani economic regions as of Dec. 1, 2019:

Economic regions

Lending (in 1,000 manat)

Average interest rate

Absheron

539,882

16.1

Aran

743,219

21.3

Mountainous Shirvan

71,664

22

Ganja-Gazakh

608,933

18.7

Guba-Khachmaz

202,061

19

Lankaran

277,317

20.9

Shaki-Zagatala

228,126

16.9

Upper Karabakh

61,023

23.6

Kalbajar-Lachin

0.0

0.0

Nakhchivan

159,141

14.1

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec. 30)

---

