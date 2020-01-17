Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 17

17 January 2020 09:34 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

Gold, silver and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 17, compared to the prices on Jan. 16, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 0.2635 manat and amounted to over 2,644 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1538 manat and amounted to 30.6430 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 13.5 manat and amounted to 1,718 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 98.4 manat and amounted to 3,971 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Jan. 17, 2019

Jan. 16, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,645.0810

2,644.8175

Silver

XAG

30.6430

30.4892

Platinum

XPT

1,718.6150

1,732.1725

Palladium

XPD

3,971.2170

3,872.7275

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 17)

