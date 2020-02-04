Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Feb. 4

4 February 2020 09:44 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased, while platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 4, compared to the prices on Feb. 3, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 10 manat and amounted to 2,677 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1862 manat and amounted to 30.1370 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 24.2 manat and amounted to 1,653 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 80.6 manat and amounted to 3,971 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Feb. 4, 2020

Feb. 3, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,677.6190

2,687.7085

Silver

XAG

30.1370

30.3232

Platinum

XPT

1,653.4115

1,629.2035

Palladium

XPD

3,971.2935

3,890.6030

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 4)

