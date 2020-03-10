Kazakhstan's tenge significantly drops against US dollar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Weighted average dollar rate amounted to 393.5 tenge following the end of the morning trading session at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on March 10, 2020, Trend reports with reference to KASE.

Compared to the data for March 6, Kazakhstan’s national currency dropped in prices against dollar by 11.49 tenge ($0.029).

The maximum exchange rate observed in exchange offices of Nur-Sultan and Almaty is 398 tenge ($1.01).

On the morning of March 9, 2020, Brent crude plunged 25 percent dropping to its lowest since February 2016 and recording biggest one-day percentage declines since Jan. 17, 1991.

Trading volumes in the front-month hit record highs in the previous session after a three-year pact between Saudi Arabia and Russia and other major oil producers to limit supply fell apart on March 6, 2020.

