Iranian currency rates for April 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 14, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to April 13, 23 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,963 rials.

Currency Iranian rial April 14 Iranian rial on April 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,724 52,366 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,549 43,458 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,217 4,225 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,110 4,119 1 Danish krone DKK 6,158 6,149 1 Indian rupee INR 552 552 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,604 134,617 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,203 25,199 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,018 38,844 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,280 30,102 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,712 25,501 1 South African rand ZAR 2,326 2,323 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,203 6,251 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 574 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,546 3,540 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,982 26,624 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,693 29,638 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,463 49,465 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,205 2,214 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,280 34,334 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,757 29,777 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,965 5,960 100 Thai baths THB 128,294 128,223 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,717 9,722 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,551 34,485 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,963 45,896 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,843 9,762 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,369 13,272 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,677 2,659 1 Afghan afghani AFN 555 551 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,134 16,922 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,035 83,017 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,332 4,324 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 170,752 rials, and the price of $1 is 155,651 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 149,989 rials, and the price of $1 is 137,886 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 155,000-158,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 169,000-172,000 rials.