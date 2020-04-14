Iranian currency rates for April 14

Finance 14 April 2020 10:50 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for April 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 14, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to April 13, 23 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,963 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial April 14

Iranian rial on April 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,724

52,366

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,549

43,458

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,217

4,225

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,110

4,119

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,158

6,149

1 Indian rupee

INR

552

552

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

134,604

134,617

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,203

25,199

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,018

38,844

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,418

5,418

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,280

30,102

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,712

25,501

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,326

2,323

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,203

6,251

1 Russian ruble

RUB

572

574

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,546

3,540

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,982

26,624

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,693

29,638

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,463

49,465

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,205

2,214

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

30

30

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,280

34,334

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,757

29,777

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,965

5,960

100 Thai baths

THB

128,294

128,223

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,717

9,722

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,551

34,485

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,963

45,896

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,843

9,762

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,369

13,272

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,677

2,659

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

555

551

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,134

16,922

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,035

83,017

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,332

4,324

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 170,752 rials, and the price of $1 is 155,651 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 149,989 rials, and the price of $1 is 137,886 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 155,000-158,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 169,000-172,000 rials.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan starts using feeder vessels (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan starts using feeder vessels (PHOTO/VIDEO)
UK doesn’t recognize so-called “presidential elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh
UK doesn’t recognize so-called “presidential elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan discloses indicators on preferential business loans
Azerbaijan discloses indicators on preferential business loans
Loading Bars
Latest
Moody’s publishes economic forecast for Uzbekistan Finance 11:47
Kazakhstan's oil extraction exceeds planned volume in 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 11:45
Turkmenistan appoints permanent representative to UNON, UNEP, UN-HABITAT Turkmenistan 11:43
Turkey's ETI MADEN I.G.M. company to implement several projects Turkey 11:39
Uzbekistan prepares emergency measures package to support its economic, healthcare systems Finance 11:38
National Iranian South Oil Company announces amount of saved funds Oil&Gas 11:20
India extends world's biggest lockdown as coronavirus cases cross 10,000 Other News 11:17
Azerbaijan starts using feeder vessels (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 11:17
Kazakhstan’s national atomic company's subsidiary to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 11:11
Visa raises contactless transaction limits for Uzbekistan Finance 11:11
COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 296 Georgia 11:03
Iranian currency rates for April 14 Finance 10:50
UK doesn’t recognize so-called “presidential elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:49
Azerbaijan discloses indicators on preferential business loans Finance 10:44
Iran's automakers may resume work, compensate for coronavirus-related delays Business 10:39
Baker Hughes plans restructuring, impairment, and other charges Oil&Gas 10:36
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on April 14 Finance 10:31
Azerbaijan's coronavirus-related system of permission to move is of interest to other countries Society 10:31
British clothing retailer Next to reopen online business Europe 10:25
Iran talks plans on implementing water, electricity projects Oil&Gas 10:20
Turkey ratifies Lapis Lazuli Route Agreement Transport 10:19
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 14 Finance 09:59
Uzbekistan reveals its coronavirus statistics as of April 14 Uzbekistan 09:59
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:44
BASF aims to grow in Azerbaijan’s petrochemicals industry Oil&Gas 09:19
Powerful quake strikes off Kuril Islands - seismologists Russia 08:46
Wyoming reports first coronavirus death, marking loss of life in all 50 U.S. states US 08:17
S. Korea reports 27 more COVID-19 cases, 10,564 in total Other News 07:42
Brazil's COVID-19 cases top 23,430, with 1,328 deaths Other News 07:25
IMF to provide debt relief to help 25 countries deal with pandemic Finance 07:09
WHO does not recommend to use BCG vaccine against COVID World 06:21
Coronavirus cases hit 2 mln worldwide, Johns Hopkins University says World 05:37
New Zealand jobless rate could hit 26% if virus curbs extended: treasury Finance 04:53
U.S., officials meet to discuss prisoner release dispute: Taliban spokesman Other News 04:10
New York statewide COVID-19 deaths surpass 10,000 US 03:44
Egypt reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, 2,190 in total Other News 03:17
Europe infections near 900,000, France extends lockdown Europe 02:45
U.N. says Saudi deportations of Ethiopian migrants risks spreading coronavirus Arab World 01:58
WHO chief says confident U.S. funding will continue in COVID fight World 01:19
Italy coronavirus death toll amounts to almost 20,500, recoveries on the rise Europe 00:27
Brazil minister urges unified voice as Bolsonaro downplays coronavirus Other News 13 April 23:41
Canada coronavirus deaths rise by almost 9% to 734: public health agency Other News 13 April 22:44
Heydar Aliyev Center supports USA amid COVID-19 outbreak (VIDEO) Society 13 April 21:46
Moody's: Azerbaijani government able to provide high-level support to banking sector Finance 13 April 21:04
Export of ferroalloys, manganese from Georgia decreases Business 13 April 20:35
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs mull problem related to COVID-19 pandemic Politics 13 April 20:31
Rental prices for apartments, trade facilities down in Azerbaijan’s capital Economy 13 April 20:25
Iran's oil sales, oil products export affected by new OPEC agreement Oil&Gas 13 April 20:21
Kazakhstan makes changes to electricity auctions process Oil&Gas 13 April 20:03
Baku Media Center prepares new video footage within support for fight against coronavirus Society 13 April 20:01
Azerbaijani enterprise discloses plans related to export of aluminum products Economy 13 April 19:57
Number of employees in construction sector of Azerbaijan grows Construction 13 April 19:51
TAP’s offshore section can be completed in two weeks Oil&Gas 13 April 19:43
Azerbaijan’s cable plant talks about plans for export of products in 2020 Economy 13 April 19:40
Kazakhstan’s export insurance company increases support to local business Business 13 April 19:36
Iran to construct first dry port in Eslamshahr county Business 13 April 19:28
Demand for products of Georgian hazelnut production company remains stable Business 13 April 19:17
Uzbekistan to construct new resort area Tourism 13 April 19:13
Wheat planting continues in Turkmenistan Business 13 April 19:04
Micro-Finance Association talks about impact of pandemic on microfinance in Azerbaijan Economy 13 April 18:58
Significant cars sale increase observed in Kazakhstan Transport 13 April 18:52
Turkey's leather export to Israel slightly down Turkey 13 April 18:49
Loses of Kazakh airline companies due to coronavirus related restrictions revealed Transport 13 April 18:47
Number of employment contracts increases in Azerbaijan Society 13 April 18:45
Iran Energy Exchange reveals goods to be on sale April 14 Oil&Gas 13 April 18:31
Union of Georgian Oil Product Importers reveals LNG consumption issues Oil&Gas 13 April 18:19
Iranians trade gold via social networks as Iran's gold market in 'complete recession' Business 13 April 18:17
Azerbaijani biggest industrial enterprise talks production plans this year Economy 13 April 18:16
Turkey - Kazakhstan trade turnover declines Turkey 13 April 18:10
Iran announces plan to increase greenhouse production Business 13 April 18:09
Iran considering to provide legal VPN services to its internet users Business 13 April 18:08
Georgia announces new flight schedule to bring its citizens home Transport 13 April 18:07
Export of leather from Turkey to Turkmenistan drops Turkey 13 April 18:05
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus-affected entrepreneurs who got compensated Economy 13 April 18:05
Azerbaijan confirms 50 more COVID-19 cases; 39 patients recover, 1 dies Society 13 April 18:03
Eurasian Economic Union abolishes dues on imports of number of products from Iran Business 13 April 18:00
API: OPEC+ deal will foster increased stability in energy markets Oil&Gas 13 April 17:55
Azerbaijan announces figures on agricultural subsidies Finance 13 April 17:49
SOCAR discloses indicators for gas export Oil&Gas 13 April 17:44
Iran eyes bringing back its students from abroad Iran 13 April 17:42
Some industrial ventures to resume operations in Kazakhstan Business 13 April 17:37
Azerbaijan’s Qala Life Insurance Company introduces new product Economy 13 April 17:36
Deputy FM: Iran to boost non-oil export to neighbor countries Business 13 April 17:31
Coronavirus delays analysis of crashed Ukraine jet black boxes Iran 13 April 17:20
Kremlin says 'important' global oil deal helped avert market chaos Russia 13 April 17:19
Iranian quarantined coronavirus patients to be covered by insurance Iran 13 April 17:13
Another tanker with Azerbaijani oil arrives at Odessa port Economy 13 April 17:10
Iran to send trade attaches to number of countries Iran 13 April 17:10
ADB to increase support to private sector in Georgia Business 13 April 17:02
Iran's Abadan Oil Refinery Company announces tender to buy various equipment Tenders 13 April 17:02
JICA to provide Uzbekistan with soft loan Finance 13 April 17:00
Iranian president: low risk businesses to resume work Iran 13 April 16:56
Azerbaijani oil prices for April 6-9 Oil&Gas 13 April 16:42
Cargo transshipment from Germany via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 13 April 16:24
Smart home project implemented in Turkmenistan Business 13 April 16:21
Volume of money transfers decreases in Uzbekistan Finance 13 April 16:03
Turkmenistan obtains environmentally friendly organic mineral fertilizer Business 13 April 15:52
Kazakhstan to significantly decrease oil production within OPEC+ Oil&Gas 13 April 15:52
Azerbaijan sees growth in sales of dairy products Business 13 April 15:50
Norway will soon decide on potential output cut Europe 13 April 15:49
All news