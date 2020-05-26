Iranian currency rates for May 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to May 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,829 rials.

Currency Iranian rial May 26 Iranian rial on May 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,269 51,126 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,259 43,246 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,349 4,340 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,179 4,200 1 Danish krone DKK 6,148 6,141 1 Indian rupee INR 555 553 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,907 135,941 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,057 26,152 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,946 39,018 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,415 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,090 30,011 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,706 25,618 1 South African rand ZAR 2,389 2,385 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,164 6,164 1 Russian ruble RUB 588 587 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,519 3,530 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,560 27,450 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,520 29,476 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,406 49,439 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,264 2,263 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,505 34,390 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,676 29,595 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,889 5,891 100 Thai baths THB 131,561 131,686 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,625 9,626 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,936 33,852 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,829 45,771 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,140 9,961 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,167 13,158 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,843 2,836 1 Afghan afghani AFN 548 548 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,477 17,500 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,913 82,752 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,098 4,091 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 187,993 rials, and the price of $1 is 173,119 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 172,998 rials, and the price of $1 is 154,228 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 172,000-175,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 187,000-190,000 rials.