Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 24-31)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 50.567 manat or 4.2 percent.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,311.806 manat, which is 5.4 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 20 3,075.4105 July 27 3,285.199 July 21 3,090.3025 July 28 3,307.078 July 22 3,156.424 July 29 3,319.182 July 23 3,177.1555 July 30 3,335.766 July 24 3,206.8035 July 31 - Average weekly 3,141.219 Price 3,311.806

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.0051 manat or 0.01 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.3315 manat, which is 13.4 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 20 32.8423 July 27 41.0151 July 21 34.386 July 28 42.0879 July 22 37.9967 July 29 41.2131 July 23 38.5636 July 30 41.01 July 24 38.4056 July 31 - Average weekly 36.4388 Price 41.3315

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined 23.094 manat or 1.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,590.546 manat, which is 6.6 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 20 1,429.6065 July 27 1,601.,196 July 21 1,436.2195 July 28 1,590.835 July 22 1,494.8695 July 29 1,592.05 July 23 1,558.7045 July 30 1,578.102 July 24 1,539.826 July 31 - Average weekly 1,491.845 Price 1,590.546

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 180.846 manat or 4.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,794.8824 manat, which is 6.3 percent more compared to the week before.