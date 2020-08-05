Supply by banks at Azerbaijan's CBA deposit auction considerably tops demand

Finance 5 August 2020 18:45 (UTC+04:00)
Supply by banks at Azerbaijan's CBA deposit auction considerably tops demand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.5

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a deposit auction, attracting 100 million manat ($58.8 million) from Azerbaijani banks, Trend reports on August 5 citing CBA.

According to CBA, supply from banks at the auction exceeded demand by 4.7 times, reaching over 472.5 million manat ($277.9 million).

The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions concluded during the auction amounted to 6.26 percent.

The term for placing funds is 13 days.

Deadline for the payment is August 18, 2020.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016.

A deposit auction is a bidding process during which CBA attracts deposits from commercial banks. The main purpose of such auctions is to sterilize the money supply.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.5)

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Peter Tase: Open Society Foundations' headquarters in Armenia - real political risk for Caucasus region
Peter Tase: Open Society Foundations' headquarters in Armenia - real political risk for Caucasus region
How “friendship” for money let Armenia down
How “friendship” for money let Armenia down
Armenia reports 209 new COVID-19 cases
Armenia reports 209 new COVID-19 cases
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan continues expanding co-op with Russia Business 21:40
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends condolences to President of Lebanon Kazakhstan 21:25
Ministry: Georgian Kakheti region enjoys abundant harvest of peaches and nectarines Business 21:04
Azerbaijan's labor minister talks pension applications withdrawn during 1H2020 Society 20:09
Iran's government disagrees with proposal to introduce commodity rationing Business 19:39
Turkey discloses 1H2020 cargo shipment via its Bandirma port Transport 19:27
Unloading point created at Georgian section of BTK railway Transport 19:26
Supply by banks at Azerbaijan's CBA deposit auction considerably tops demand Finance 18:45
Former EBRD President Chakrabarti talks economic development of Uzbekistan Business 18:44
Kazakhstan to pay special attention to exploring new groundwater deposits Business 18:38
Georgia reveals number of foreigners registered for long-term trip to country Business 18:31
Azerbaijani Ipek Yolu insurance company ends 1H2020 with profit Finance 18:24
Cargo transshipment from France via Turkish ports in 1H2020 revealed Transport 18:24
SOCAR Petroleum explains reasons of increasing gasoline prices Oil&Gas 18:20
Georgia builds plant to produce frozen confectionery Business 18:18
Turkey reveals data on aluminum hydroxide shipment via its ports in 1H2020 Turkey 18:05
Azerbaijani-Turkish joint military forces hold next stage of tactical exercises (FOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18:04
Uzbekistan's Kafolat Insurance Company offers new types of insurance Finance 17:54
Iran's export to Iraq increases Business 17:52
Zara owner Inditex pledges support for fashion supply chain as coronavirus bites Europe 17:47
Kazakhstan's export to S.Korea plummets twofold during COVID-19 Business 17:45
Georgia implementing project on rehabilitation of Shatili approach road Construction 17:45
Turkish BOTAS discloses volume of oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 17:43
New Russian goods delivered to Azerbaijan since early 2020 named Business 17:37
Georgia welcomes first international tourists in country amid coronavirus pandemic Transport 17:34
Uzbek manufacturer of home appliances expands its presence in Kazakhstan Business 17:27
Russia's activity at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange in July 2020 Turkmenistan 17:20
Fitch: Uzbekistan likely to sell minority stakes in Qishloq Qurilish Bank, Xalq Bank Finance 17:20
Agroindustry & Food Security Agency of Uzbekistan announces tender to purchase tractor Tenders 17:09
Kazakhstan’s QAZAQ AIR launching flights to country's Alakol lake Transport 17:06
68 political parties apply for participation in parliamentary elections in Georgia Georgia 17:06
Prices of Azerbaijani oil marginally grow Oil&Gas 17:05
TABIB chairman talks likely problems to be caused by coronavirus in autumn Society 17:04
Volume of cotton yarn sold at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for July 2020 revealed Turkmenistan 17:00
BP will need to offload assets that are not high-grade Oil&Gas 16:47
Iranian president expects economic breakthrough in the coming week Business 16:46
TABIB: Azerbaijan uses only half of modular hospitals to treat COVID-19 infected persons Society 16:40
SOCAR Trading submits lowest bid for another LNG supply to Pakistan Oil&Gas 16:36
Azerbaijani microentrepreneurs to receive lump sum payment Economy 16:26
Gold price spikes in Azerbaijan Finance 16:23
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to president of Lebanon Politics 16:21
Azerbaijan confirms 492 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:14
Azerbaijani MFA: UN General Assembly's special session on COVID-19 pandemic continues Politics 16:07
Lapis Lazuli corridor to improve cargo transportation with Turkmenistan - Georgian ministry Transport 15:08
Azerbaijani MP: Global dynamics of coronavirus spread requires caution Economy 14:58
Film glorifying Armenian fascist Garegin Nzhdeh shot in Bulgaria (VIDEO) Politics 14:53
Kazakhstan's July 2020 oil output in line with OPEC+ agreement Oil&Gas 14:51
Parliament Committee: Azerbaijan to take serious steps to prevent deepening economic crisis Society 14:48
Dated Brent to struggle to stay above $40/b for remainder of Q3 Oil&Gas 14:33
Azerbaijani parliament adopts amendments related to social security expenses in first reading Society 14:18
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 5 Finance 14:17
Azerbaijani labor ministry reveals amount of pension payments in 2020 Economy 14:14
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar refinery opens tender to buy engines Tenders 14:10
UNDP in Turkmenistan opens tender to design website, mobile application Tenders 14:03
Turkmen Ministry of Textile opens tender for chemical fiber production Tenders 14:01
Kazakhstan’s Mangistaumunaigaz to pay dividends as of 2019 Oil&Gas 14:01
State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan studying international practice to raise transparency in mining industry Economy 13:57
Uzbekistan, Belarus expanding cooperation via trading platforms Business 13:48
Azerbaijan's Finance Minister reveals oil price forecast for 2H2020 Finance 13:34
Azerbaijani parliament adopts amendments to 2020 state budget in first reading Society 13:31
Cargo transportation between Georgia, Turkmenistan growing despite COVID-19 Transport 13:28
Uzbekistan provides additional financial support to citizens Finance 13:27
Georgia opens new refrigeration facility for storing vegetables Business 13:13
Azerbaijan state budget revenues to decline - finance minister Finance 13:09
Uzbekistan launches production of medical overalls made of antiviral fabric Business 13:06
Kazakhstan's FlyArystan launching new flights on domestic routes Transport 12:43
National Bank of Georgia cuts refinancing rate Finance 12:39
Azerbaijan's finance minister talks 1H2020 expenses in state budget Economy 12:35
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender to buy paints Tenders 12:33
TAP issues invitation to tender for ‘Supply of Gas for Operational Purposes’ Oil&Gas 12:32
Virgin Atlantic Airways seeks U.S. Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection US 12:17
Peter Tase: Open Society Foundations' headquarters in Armenia - real political risk for Caucasus region Armenia 12:13
Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan to hold online textile business forum Business 12:00
Uzbekistan develops livestock breeding in Tashkent region Business 11:50
Uzbekistan constructing pipeline to supply gas to GTL plant Oil&Gas 11:46
Iran to build first bio refinery in country Business 11:44
SOCAR Turkey’s Bursagas reveals plans by late 2020 Oil&Gas 11:36
Turkmenistan reveals volume of its oil transit through Russia Oil&Gas 11:35
Turkmenistan announces auction for sale of state property Finance 11:22
SOCAR Turkey’s Kayserigaz actively implementing gas supply projects Oil&Gas 11:19
Uzbekistan to modernize Samarkand International Airport Transport 11:17
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry to allocate funds for amendments to state budget Finance 11:11
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Lebanon Politics 11:05
Volume of Turkmenistan's aviation kerosene delivery to Georgia announced Oil&Gas 10:49
Belarus to expand supplies of agricultural machinery to Uzbekistan Business 10:43
Turkmenistan to send more humanitarian aid to Afghanistan Turkmenistan 10:35
Georgia reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 10:32
Foreign Ministry: No info on casualties among Azerbaijani citizens from explosion in Lebanon's Beirut Politics 10:30
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for August 5 Uzbekistan 10:25
Deputy minister: Changes in Azerbaijani state budget will not negatively affect population Finance 10:23
Uzbekistan, Int'l Fund for Agricultural Development ink financing agreement Finance 10:14
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 36 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:10
Iran to produce low emission cars Transport 10:09
Azerbaijani parliament discusses amendments to social expenses in state budget Finance 09:57
Refining sector demand for hydrogen will continue to rise over coming decade Oil&Gas 09:39
UK car sales rise 11% in first full month of dealership reopenings Europe 08:55
Chinese mainland reports 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 08:37
Beirut blast leaves 48 UN employees injured — spokesman Arab World 08:13
Turkey reveals data on six-month cargo transshipment via its Antalya port Transport 07:52
Cargo shipment from Saudi Arabia via Turkish ports in 1H2020 disclosed Transport 07:51
All news