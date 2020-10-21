Uzbekistan suspends gold export

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan stopped exporting gold in September 2020, Trend reports citing the data of the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

The volume of gold exports from Uzbekistan from January to August 2020 amounted to $5.8 billion. In September, the indicator showed no change. At the same time, the share of gold in total exports fell from 50 percent to 46.5 percent.

For 9M2020, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $27.49 billion, having decreased by $3.7 billion compared to the same period last year.

Gold export in total foreign trade turnover amounted to $12.4 billion (a 6 percent decrease was noted against the same period in 2019), and imports amounted to $15.01 billion (a 16.5 percent decrease).

As a result, the foreign trade balance amounted to a passive balance of $2.5 billion.

According to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, as of October 19, the cost of one ounce of gold amounts to $1,911.

Gold and foreign exchange reserves are falling for the second month in a row. In September, during the pandemic, Uzbekistan was actively selling gold to keep the country's economy afloat.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva

----------------------

Узбекистан прекратил экспорт золота в сентябре 2020 года, следует из данных Госкомстата.

Объем экспорта золота из Узбекистана с января по август 2020 года составил 5,8 млрд долларов. В сентябре показатель не продемонстрировал изменений. При этом доля золота в общем объеме экспорта снизилась с 50% до 46,5%.

По итогам января-сентября 2020 года внешнеторговый оборот Узбекистана достиг 27,49 млрд долларов, снизившись по сравнению с аналогичным периодом прошлого года на 3,7 млрд долларов, следует из данных Госкомстата.

Из общего объема внешнеторгового оборота экспорт составил 12,4 млрд долларов (к январю-сентябрю 2019 года отмечено снижение на 6%), а импорт – 15,01 млрд долларов (снижение на 16,5%). В результате сальдо внешнеторгового оборота составило пассивный баланс на сумму 2,5 млрд долларов.