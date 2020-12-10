Iranian currency rates for December 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 26 have decreased compared to December 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,806 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 10 Iranian rial on December 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,149 56,187 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,256 47,289 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,958 4,969 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,769 4,810 1 Danish krone DKK 6,826 6,843 1 Indian rupee INR 571 571 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,694 137,936 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,184 26,194 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,230 40,334 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,230 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,821 32,810 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,572 29,638 1 South African rand ZAR 2,814 2,816 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,363 5,372 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 573 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,527 3,526 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,397 31,237 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,699 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,421 31,466 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,529 49,555 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,262 2,256 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,476 35,485 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,205 31,206 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,418 6,434 100 Thai baths THB 139,639 140,062 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,340 10,323 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,715 38,819 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,806 50,930 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,997 9,994 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,806 12,815 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,978 2,976 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,451 16,473 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,384 87,381 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,107 12,111

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 310,837 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,151 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 313,252 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,535 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 255,000-258,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 309,000-312,000 rials.