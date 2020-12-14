Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.14

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $50.11 per barrel last week (from December 7 to December 11), which is $1.22 (2.5 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec.14.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $51.7 per barrel, while the minimum - $49.21.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $49.58 per barrel last week, up by $1.22 (2.5 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $51.16 per barrel, while the minimum - $48.67.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $48.6 per barrel, which is 51 cents (1.1 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $50.11 per barrel, while the minimum - $47.66.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $49.38 per barrel, which is $1.69 (3.5 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $50.92 per barrel, while the minimum - $48.44.

Oil grade/date Dec. 7, 2020 Dec. 8, 2020 Dec 9, 2020 Dec. 10, 2020 Dec. 11, 2020 Average price Azeri LT CIF $49.45 $49.33 $49.21 $51.7 $50.88 $50.11 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $48.92 $48.79 $48.67 $51.16 $50.34 $49.58 Urals (EX NOVO) $48.05 $47.89 $47.66 $50.11 $49.29 $48.6 Brent Dated $48.83 $48.69 $48.44 $50.92 $50.03 $49.38

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni